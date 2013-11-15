Indie Filmmaker Has Busiest Day Ever, Captures It All On Tape

Casey Neistat, one of our favourite independent filmmakers, had a very busy day on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Not only was the 32-year-old signed up to run in the ING New York City Marathon, he also had tickets to the first-ever YouTube Video Music Awards.

How’d he manage to do both? The filmmaker explains in this very short, very cool video, taped entirely on what has to have been one of the craziest days of his life (via Digg).

