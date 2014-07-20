Filmmaker And His Son Spend An Extremely Weird Night In Germany's Giant Indoor Water Park

Casey Neistat/YouTube Filmmaker Casey Neistat and his son Owen prepare to enter the Tropical Islands.

One of the stranger tourist attractions in Germany has to be Tropical Islands Resort, a massive water park built in an old Soviet aeroplane hangar outside Berlin.

The resort has been open since 2004, and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Indie filmmaker Casey Neistat and his son recently had an overnight adventure at the park, which bills itself as a tropical getaway. The resulting video is hilarious.

Keep reading for a glimpse of what it’s like to hang out in Germany’s weirdest amusement park.

Tropical Islands is a 45-minute drive from Berlin, in an old airship hangar called the Aerium. Neistat and his son Owen turn a corner, and the hulking building suddenly comes into view.

Swim trunks? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Towels? Check.

This place is seriously enormous. At 194 million cubic feet, it’s one of the world’s largest buildings, by volume.

It’s open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. And it attracts everyone people of all ages.

There are dozens of water slides, lagoons, and pools, as well as a rainforest and shopping boulevard. As Neistat notes, this trip was his son’s idea.

Still, it’s a pretty good place for a father and son to hang out.

Tropical Islands has Germany’s highest water slide tower, with 4 slides and 110 steps. It’s a monster.

Neistat also shows us the dark side of Tropical Islands. At one point, he wonders why a chicken is freely walking around the grounds. And there are cockroaches everywhere, he says.

As night approaches, the park gets a little creepy. People can actually vacation here: There are two hundred rooms in the dome, as well as dozens of tents in the “rainforest.”

Neistat and his son find themselves wandering the dark, empty grounds at 2 a.m., totally unsupervised. It’s the perfect opportunity for a late night swim.

Finally, morning arrives. The food? “Just terrible.”

