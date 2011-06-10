A New York Biker Films Himself Crashing Into Obstacles In The Bike Lane To Protest A $50 Fine

New York City resident, Casey Neistat got a ticket for $50 for not riding his bike in the provided bike lane. Seems like a fair ticket, but Neistat points out that often times, the bike lane is not the safest place for bikers to ride.



Bike lanes are blocked by cars illegally parked (even police cars), construction, trash cans, and other objects that create a hazardous obstacle course through the paths.

To prove a point, Neistat created a video showing how many times bikers’ paths are blocked in the provided lanes. He doesn’t hold back as he crashes into cars, construction signs, and other objects blocking bike lanes.

Watch as Casey tries to prove a point to the NYC officers writing out tickets to bikers. This HAD to hurt.

