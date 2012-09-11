Harvard's Best Basketball Player Is Leaving School As A Result Of The Academic Cheating Scandal

Photo: AP Images

Harvard senior forward Kyle Casey is withdrawing from school in the wake of a potential academic cheating scandal that involves more than 100 students, Luke Winn of Sports Illustrated reports.The school is currently investigating allegations that around 125 students cheated and plagiarized on a take-home exam.



Casey is one of the students under investigation, according to SI.

But his withdraw from school is not an admission of guilt. From SI:

According to sources, Casey had the option of enrolling for the fall 2012 semester and fighting the allegations, but risked losing his final season of Ivy League eligibility if the administrative board did not rule in his favour. By withdrawing for two semesters, Casey is leaving the door open for re-admission to Harvard — and a return to the basketball team — in 2013-14 once his case is settled.

This is a big blow to the Harvard basketball team.

Coach Tommy Amaker has been building something relatively remarkable in Cambridge — recruiting ambitiously and turning the once down-trodden program into a contender at the mid-major level. They were ranked for the first time since 1984-85 last year, won the Ivy League, and got a 12-seed in the tournament.

Casey averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds, and was going to be a co-captain going into 2012-13.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.