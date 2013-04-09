HOUSE OF THE DAY: Radio Host Casey Kasem Is Selling His Crazy LA Mansion For $42 Million

Megan Willett
Radio personality Casey Kasem — former host of the American Top 40 for almost four decades — has listed his Holmby Hills mansion for $42 million, according to the Redfin Blog.

The 1954 estate is 12,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, a library, and 11.5 bathrooms decorated with antiques and European-style art.

The property itself is also a massive 2.5 acres with a tennis court and heart-shaped pool.

According to Redfin, Kasem bought the home in 1989 for $1.725 million. So even if he doesn’t get the asking price he’s looking for, there’s bound to be a substantial profit from the sale.

Welcome to Casey Kasem's $42 million Holmby Hills mansion.

The home is 12,000 square feet, and sits on this gorgeous LA property.

The inside, however, is a little wacky.

The home is decorated with antiques.

This room would offer gorgeous views if it weren't for the excessive drapery.

This bedroom even has an old-fashioned canopy top.

But it's not all bad — the kitchen has modern appliances.

All the en suite bathrooms come with a whirlpool.

One of seven bedrooms, this room has its own fireplace.

And here's one of the more modern options.

The outside is decidedly prettier.

Set on 2.5 acres of land, the home has a tennis court on the property.

There are plenty of places to entertain and relax.

Not to mention that heart-shaped swimming pool.

