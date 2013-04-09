HOUSE OF THE DAY: Radio Host Casey Kasem Is Selling His Crazy LA Mansion For $42 Million

Radio personality Casey Kasem — former host of the American Top 40 for almost four decades — has listed his Holmby Hills mansion for $42 million, according to the Redfin Blog.



The 1954 estate is 12,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, a library, and 11.5 bathrooms decorated with antiques and European-style art.

The property itself is also a massive 2.5 acres with a tennis court and heart-shaped pool.

According to Redfin, Kasem bought the home in 1989 for $1.725 million. So even if he doesn’t get the asking price he’s looking for, there’s bound to be a substantial profit from the sale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.