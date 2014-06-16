Casey Kasem Quit One Of The Most Popular Cartoons Ever Because Of A Burger King Ad

Casey Kasem passed away Sunday at the age of 82 after a number of health issues.

What many people don’t know is that health and nutrition were a major part of the pop icon’s life and it had a huge impact on his work.

Kasem wasn’t just a radio DJ. He was also a popular voice actor. Many of us growing up remember the “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” cartoons very well. From 1969 to 1995 Kasem provided the famous voice of Shaggy, Scooby’s teen owner who helped solve all those crimes.

Shaggy’s character had been known throughout the years for eating everything in sight with his trusty companion and pet, Scooby. A fact that Kasem wasn’t too jazzed about. He was a hardcore vegan and an outspoken advocate for the cause.

In 1995, he was asked to portray Shaggy in a Burger King commercial. Kasem was not impressed. Refusing to promote a brand that sold hamburgers, he not only wouldn’t do the commercial, but he walked out on the show entirely and a role he’d been playing for decades.

He was also not pleased that the show’s creators wouldn’t make the Shaggy character a vegan. In 2002, the show’s producers finally came around and Kasem jumped back on board.

Here’s a YouTube clip of Kasem on Jerry Lewis’ MDA telethon doing his Shaggy voice in front of a live audience:

