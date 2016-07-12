Google used this woman's name on all its Docs templates -- and she's spent the last 2 years dealing with confused and angry messages

Casey Baumer got her first message about Google Docs roughly two years ago.

“A friend called and asked her, ‘Uhh, did you know your name is the Google Docs name?’ And I had no idea what she was talking about,” the 20-something food stylist tells Business Insider.

It didn’t take her long to figure it out.

If you’ve ever used one of Google’s apps like Docs or Slides, you may have seen her name slapped at the top of an example resume or plastered on a project template.

Google uses “Casey Baumer” as the randomly generated dummy name on all of its document prompts.

A Google spokesperson says that the company decided to use that name instead of something like John Smith or Jane in the spirit of creativity, but the decision ultimately caused the real Casey Baumer to receive dozens of angry or confused messages.

Here’s the story:

Google After that initial phone call, Baumer started hearing more and more about her 'alter-ego' from friends and acquaintances. Sometimes it was kind of funny, so she tried to ignore it or would respond by explaining the situation. But things really got weird about a year ago when she discovered a landmine of messages in her 'Other' inbox on Facebook. Casey Baumer Strangers were accusing Casey of hacking into their Google accounts or secretly corresponding with their significant others. Casey Baumer While some of the messages did make Baumer laugh, the instances where the person seemed really mad made her uncomfortable and it became a hassle to keep explaining to everyone what was going on. Casey Baumer 'If you actually look at the documents, instead of just reading the name, it's clear that none of it's real,' Baumer says. Google user a filler text called 'Lorem Ipsum' for the bulk of the documents, so it's just gibberish. 'But people clearly don't really read it!' Casey Baumer The constant barrage of messages became frustrating and creepy. Someone even started writing a fiction story about her! Casey Baumer She wondered whether Google had actually Googled the name before they used it -- and wished it had. Casey Baumer She got so sick of the messages that she posted a couple statuses on Facebook imploring friends to help her get in touch with someone at Google. Casey Baumer Her most recent status caught some steam (including leading Business Insider to reach out to both Baumer and Google). A spokesperson tells us that the company's in the process of updating its template names now. Casey Baumer For Baumer, it comes as huge relief.

