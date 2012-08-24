At Midnight Tonight, Casey Anthony Will Be A Truly Free Woman

Casey Anthony

Photo: Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images

She’s been in hiding for a year while serving probation on a civil charge, but in a little more than 12 hours a woman accused, but acquitted, of killing her daughter will be free.After 26-year-old Casey Anthony was acquitted of killing 2-year-old Caylee, a judge ordered she serve a one-year probation on unrelated check fraud charges.



While Anthony was still under supervision as of Wednesday, the Orlando Sentinel reported Thursday morning she would be off probation at midnight.

Anthony was charged with killing her daughter in 2008. But she vehemently denied she murdered Caylee — she even turned down a plea deal from the prosecution — and was ultimately acquitted of the charge.

Anthony has been in hiding since the 2011 acquittal, an arrangement that might not change once her probation is lifted.

“Her future plans are the subject of serious deliberation and discussion,” Anthony’s civil defence lawyer Charles Greene told the Sentinel. “I have sincere concerns as to her safety.”

Despite those concerns, Anthony has been ordered to appear in court in January on charges she defamed Zenaida Gonzalez after she claimed a woman of the same name kidnapped Caylee.

