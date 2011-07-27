Casey Anthony's Lawyer Is Close To A Book Deal

Photo: qwtnews.com

Jose Baez could soon be a published author.Casey Anthony’s defence lawyer is in talks with Richard Pine – agent for Arianna Huffington and James Patterson among others. (Inkwell Management, Pine’s employeer, has an impressive list.)



His client is also set for a payday, reported in the neighbourhood of $1 million, but television stations and publishing houses are shying away from the duo because of public outrage.

Page Six reports that “talent agency Paradigm signed Baez after the trial, but quickly dropped him over negative backlash.”

Baez is also seeking a television deal, hence the aborted affiliation with Paradigm.

Eventually, he will get his TV gig. And his book will sell a huge number of copies, although not as many as Anthony’s eventual tell-all. But it’s going to require some patience. That’s just how these things work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.