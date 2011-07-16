Casey Anthony Wants To Be Declared Innocent Again, Does Not Want To Pay Her Attorney Fees

Casey Anthony can’t leave well enough alone.



On Friday, the former murder suspect’s defence team filed a motion to appeal her conviction of lying to law enforcement.

Anthony’s team also filed a motion asking the court to consider her “insolvent and unable to pay attorney fees and court costs” stemming from her case, declaring her inability to pay.

As we all await Anthony’s first move post-jail, she will undoubtedly find the means to pay for these court costs via media offers.

That is, if Nancy Grace doesn’t attack her first.

She is scheduled to be released from jail on Sunday.

