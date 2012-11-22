Lawyer's Book Alleges Brand-New Way Prosecutors May Have Failed In Casey Anthony Case

Casey Anthony during her trial (L) and Caylee Anthony

Somebody in Casey Anthony’s family searched “fool-proof suffocation” the day her young daughter died but prosecutors never caught it, her lawyer’s new book alleges.An investigation by Orlando news outlet WKMG alleges it was Casey Anthony who did the search, but her lawyer said it was her father.



The bombshell was first revealed in Anthony’s attorney Jose Baez’s book, which claims the defence knew about the Internet search, WKMG reported Tuesday.

The defence said Anthony’s father, distraught by the accidental drowning of Caylee, searched the term becaues he wanted to kill himself.

Anthony’s defence was just waiting for the prosecution to address that issue at trial, but they never did, Baez says.

“We were waiting for the state to bring it up,” Baez told the TV station. “And when they didn’t, we were kind of shocked.”

Anthony was acquitted in July 2011 of killing her 3-year-old daughter Caylee.

Most of the country was shocked at the verdict and Anthony remains in hiding following her release from prison.

While the defence blames Anthony’s father for the search, this timeline based on a WKMG investigation suggests it was actually Anthony. The news station does not indicate indicate how it obtained the information for the timeline:

At 2:49 p.m., after George Anthony said he had left for work and while Casey Anthony’s mobile phone is pinging a tower nearest the home, the Anthony family’s desktop computer is activated by someone using a password-protected account Casey Anthony used;

At 2:51 p.m., on a browser primarily Casey Anthony used, a Google search for the term “fool-proof suffocation,” misspelling the last word as “suffication”;

Five seconds later, the user clicks on an article that criticises pro-suicide websites that include advice on “foolproof” ways to die. “Poison yourself and then follow it up with suffocation” by placing “a plastic bag over the head,” the writer quotes others as advising;

At 2:52 p.m., the browser records activity on MySpace, a website Casey Anthony used frequently and George Anthony did not.

“I really believed that (prosecutors) were going to sandbag us with it,” Baez said of the search.

Trial prosecutor Jeff Ashton told WKMG it was “just a shame” the state didn’t have the search term at trial but wouldn’t say his team messed up.

