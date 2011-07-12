Forget Casey Anthony: Here's Your First Look At Al Pacino And Rob Lowe As Two Other Media-Sensation Murderers

Everyone’s holding their breath to see what the world of pop culture does with Casey Anthony‘s murder trial.



In the meantime, though, shooting is underway on two TV biopics of other famous alleged killers: the music industry mogul Phil Spector and the Illinois cop Drew Peterson.

Al Pacino is playing Spector in the HBO production.

Rob Lowe is playing Peterson in the Lifetime movie.

And here they are in their (extremely creepy costumes).

Photos via People (Lowe) and the New York Post (Pacino).

