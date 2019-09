Thanks to the incensed reaction to her acquittal, Casey Anthony is reportedly considering altering her appearance.



A good start would be: stop smiling.

Anthony’s sentencing-day smirk outraged onlookers; maybe upon leaving jail on Sunday, she thought cameras could no longer see her once she was in the car.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.