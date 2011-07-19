Casey Anthony Offered $1 Million For TV Interview

The next stage, in which Casey Anthony runs the media gamut, is just beginning.



The acquitted 25 year old was reportedly offered $1 million to appear on a television interview.

Her lawyer, Jose Baez, denied the story but said he would meet with the producer – believed to be freelancer Al Taylor – to discuss the situation.

While protestors of the not-guilty verdict do not believe Anthony should profit from her notoriety, Baez has a different take.

“There’s nothing wrong with making money on this story, because it’s capitalism,” he said.

Taylor initially made the offer on behalf of “The Jerry Springer Show” but the program’s executives balked after reexamining the situation.

Given the level of rancor toward Anthony in the United States, Taylor may have a hard time finding a show willing to broadcast the interview.

“It’s now apparent my freelance clients are afraid to follow through because of public backlash and threat of boycotts,” he wrote in an email to Baez.

If that is the case, he plans to sell the interview aboard and offer it for free in the US. You know someone will bite.

