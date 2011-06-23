15 Things You Need To Know About The Child Murder Trial That's Dominating Cable News

Over the course of 6 months, the tragic saga went from missing child case to murder. (Visit ABCNews.go.com for the full timeline)

On June 16, 2008 Caylee Anthony was last seen alive by her grandfather George Casey, as he reported to police.

Nearly a month later, on July 15, Caylee was reported missing to authorities by grandmother Cindy Anthony, saying 'I found out my granddaughter has been taken, she has been missing for a month.'

In a 911 call, Cindy tells police 'I found my daughter's car today and it smelled like there's been a dead body in the damn car,' which she later retracted. Listen here.

Casey Anthony was arrested for the first time on July 16, after her story that she left Caylee at the apartment of a babysitter is found to be untrue. Casey was charged with child neglect.