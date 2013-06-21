LAWYERS: Casey Anthony Might 'Disappear' If She's Tried For Defamation

Casey Anthony filed for personal bankruptcy recently after being sued for defamation.

In court documents this month, Anthony’s lawyers argued against the two defamation suits moving forward in state court while she sorts out her financial affairs during her bankruptcy.

Anthony’s lawyers say the plaintiffs in the defamation suits are “motivated by a perverse quest for publicity that surrounds those involved in the Casey Anthony saga.”

The plaintiffs also want to “put her through a televised public proceeding where she will be pilloried while she asserts her Fifth Amendment rights to remain silent,” Anthony’s lawyers argue in a strongly worded memo.

Anthony has largely been out of the public eye since she was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in July 2011. Her lawyers apparently want to avoid another televised media circus in the defamation cases.

Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez is suing Anthony for allegedly damaging her reputation by telling detectives a babysitter with the same name as Fernandez-Gonzalez kidnapped her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.

The other defamation was filed by Roy Kronk, who says he was wrongly implicated in Caylee’s death after discovery her body, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Anthony’s want Kronk and Fernandez-Gonzalez to file claims for Anthony’s money in the federal bankruptcy court instead of suing her in state court, where proceedings can be televised.

If the state court cases proceed, her lawyers argue, Anthony “will either defend the cases or be forced to default because she has no money. She will be lampooned in the press. The death threats will again increase. She will be forced to find new accommodations, or just simply disappear and say it is not worth the fight any more.”

It is not clear what Anthony’s attorneys meant by saying she might “simply disappear.” The attorney who is fielding calls about the case did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment Thursday.

Casey Anthony defamation lawsuit motion by Pamela Engel

