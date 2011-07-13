Casey Anthony Jury Foreman Breaks Silence On Fox News (VIDEO)

Greta van Susteren sat down with juror number 11, the foreman in the Casey Anthony case, yesterday.



The juror, whose name and face were not revealed in the interview, confessed that suspicion of Anthony’s father, George, contributed to the not guilty verdict.

And he reiterated the argument that many have pointed to as having saved Anthony: the prosecution never proved a clear cause of death.

Video excerpt below; click here for the full transcript, but be warned that there are some grisly details in it.

video.foxnews.com

