A Crazy Lawsuit Demanded $3 Billion And Called Casey Anthony An Illuminati

Casey Anthony

A woman claiming Casey Anthony is part of an Illuminati conspiracy and is a danger to the public won’t be getting her day in court any time soon.Naomi Riches’ lawsuit against Anthony, who was acquitted last year on charges she murdered her daughter, asked for $3 billion in compensation, claiming Anthony caused her emotional and mental distress, Metro Philadelphia reported Sunday.



The case was dismissed on Wednesday.

The lawsuit is filled with some pretty crazy accusations. Here are the best ones, courtesy of Metro Philadelphia. Note that they are just accusations, not facts:

“Casey Anthony is an Illuminati actress who [h]as used the summers of 2009-2011 to mock and harass my current circumstances. Casey Anthony and Nancy Grace are working in cahoots with one another to fill the media with propaganda so that American [c]itizens believe there is [j]ustice in this country. The media is lying and these people are all actors for the Illuminati.”

Anthony allegedly threatened to kill Riches, stab out her eye, and claimed the government was poisoning Riches’ water supply.

Hollywood made Riches into a celebrity without her knowledge and people were making “trillions of dollars” off of her.

“She told me that there were cameras lodged in the back of my eyes and that my life is a reality show for the Elite. For months I couldn’t use the bathroom to go number 1 or 2 without thinking there was some sick wealthy pervert watching me through the cameras Casey Anthony claimed were lodged in the back of my eyes.”

Anthony, who has been in hiding since her not guilty verdict last year, was finally made a free woman in August when her probation on an unrelated charge ended.

She is also currently embroiled in a civil trial with Zenaida Gonzalez who claims her life was ruined when Anthony told police a woman with a similar name kidnapped her daughter.

Check Out Sad Pictures Of Kids Locked Up In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.