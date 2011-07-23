Casey Anthony Is Not Hiding Out On Geraldo's Yacht

Apparently there were rumours Casey Anthony had gone into hiding on Geraldo Rivera‘s yacht.



According to Radar those rumours emerged from FOX News itself:

“Geraldo owns a sailing yacht named The Voyager that he keep in New Jersey, and a source at Fox News said rumours were swirling in their New York office that Casey and her attorney, Jose Baez, were staying on his boat with him.”

Geraldo took to the ever-ready Fox & Friends to assure America he wasn’t housing Tot mum.

Perhaps FOX is merely creating rumours to report on as a way to fill in time between the evils of hacking segments.

video.foxnews.com

