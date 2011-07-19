Casey Anthony Doesn't Deserve A PR Agency

I interviewed with ABC’s Nightline today, where when I was asked to give PR advice to Casey Anthony, I said on camera: “The only advice I will offer that child killer is she should jump off a bridge.”



As I explained on camera, we have represented many individuals for crisis PR and have helped many to make recoveries. There is a limit, and Anthony is someone we would refuse to represent, and someone who deserves professional advice from no one at all.

There are 2 courts for people accused of crimes – The court of law, and the court of public opinion. Casey Anthony may have been found innocent in the court of law by some jurors who watched one too many CSI episodes expecting a Hollywood perfect crime – and so she acquitted.

While she will make money from this crime, her story will only be strengthened and assisted by spin if we in the PR community work and cooperate with her. No self respecting PR Firm needs to assist her in this endeavour, and I’d urge all my colleagues in Public Relations to universally say no.

Ronn Torossian is CEO of 5WPR, 1 of the 25 largest PR firms in the US.

