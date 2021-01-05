Casey Anthony has opened a private investigation company in Florida

REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool Casey Anthony and defence attorney Jose Baez in a courtroom in Orlando, Florida on July 1, 2011

Casey Anthony, 34, has opened a private investigation company in West Palm Beach, Florida, state documents show.

Anthony was charged with the murder of her daughter in 2008, but was later found not guilty in a highly publicized trial in 2011.

The business address listed on the LLC registration document is tied to Patrick McKenna, the former lead private investigator for Anthony’s defence team.

Anthony, 34, was convicted in 2011 on four counts of lying to law enforcement during the homicide investigation surrounding the death of her daughter, Caylee. She was found not guilty on first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and aggravated child abuse charges.

The business, Case Research & Consulting Services, LLC, was registered on December 14 and became active at the beginning of 2021. The address listed on the LLC registration document is the home address of Florida private investigator, Patrick McKenna, who was the lead private investigator for Anthony’s defence team in the 2011 trial.

According to previous reporting from the Associated Press in 2017, Anthony and McKenna previously lived with each other, but it’s unclear if the two still share a home. Following her sentencing in 2011, McKenna spoke with the Palm Beach Post where he told the publication that while flawed, she was not a murderer.

“Yeah, she’s a liar. Yeah, she’s disturbed. She may be a very disturbed young woman, but she ain’t no murderer,” McKenna said. “She loved that baby. I think the jury saw that this kid didn’t commit first-degree murder.”

Anthony’s trial and verdict reading drew millions of concurrent live-video watchers on the cable news channel, HLN, According to the New York Times. Even five weeks into Anthony’s trial, the channel continued to draw 1.2 million viewers at any time of the day, surpassing Fox News as the number one most-viewed news channel.

The trial was not the first high-profile case of McKenna’s career â€” the investigator was also a member of O.J. Simpson’s defence team in 1995.

Anthony does not currently possess a private investigator licence in Florida, a process which includes holding two years of investigative work experience, passing a background check, and passing a state examination.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which regulates private investigator licensing in the state, “the department will deny your application if … convicted of an offence in any other state, territory, or country punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding 1 year, unless and until Civil Rights have been restored and a period of 10 years has passed since the final release from supervision.”

In 2015, Anthony founded a photography company, Case Photography, LLC, but dissolved the business in 2018.

