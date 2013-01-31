Casey Anthony's Lawyer Says Her Faith In The Justice System Would Make Her A Great Paralegal

Photo: Getty Images

Casey Anthony might need to think about getting a job to pay off her mounting legal fees.In a recent interview with ABCNews.com, Anthony’s attorney Charles Greene said his famous client has expressed interest in becoming a paralegal.



“I truly believe that she has a lot of skills,” Greene told ABCNews.com. “She’s better than many paralegals I know. She could be a paralegal or something like that right away. She is very organised, a very intelligent, very computer savvy person, so I think her skills and her desire may lie somewhere in that field.”

Anthony was acquitted in June 2011 of first-degree murder charges stemming from the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.

However, she’s still facing a civil lawsuit from a Florida woman who claims Anthony defamed her by saying a woman of the same name kidnapped Caylee.

Anthony, who “believes strongly in our justice system,” still remains in hiding, Greene says.

But once she’s free to resume a normal life, Greene said he believes she will choose a legal profession.

“I think she may be the type that ends up trying to work within our system to make our system better rather than being a person who’s trying to break it down,” he told ABCNews.com

