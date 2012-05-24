Casey Anthony Sued For Defamation, But Remains In Hiding

Casey Anthony could be headed back to court for allegedly defaming a Florida woman, but that doesn’t mean she is coming out of hiding.



Orlando resident Zenaida Gonzalez is reportedly suing Anthony for defamation, after Anthony claimed a woman of the same name kidnapped her daughter Caylee.

A judge ruled last week that Anthony must either release her address so she can be served with a subpoena in connection with the civil case or her lawyer must accept the subpoena on her behalf, according to wdbo.com, a news site in central Florida.

Cheney Mason, one of the lawyers who successfully defended Anthony in last summer’s blockbuster murder trial, reportedly agreed to accept the subpoena on his client’s behalf, ensuring she will stay hidden at least a little while longer.

Gonzalez has claimed people have treated her differently since Anthony made her allegations, according to wdbo.com. At the very least, the news site reported, she wants an apology from Anthony.

The civil trial was set to start in April but was pushed back to January 2013 because of Gonzalez’s lawyer’s conflict with a previously scheduled case, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

DON’T MISS: Gay Teen Can Sport ‘Jesus Is Not A Homophobe’ Shirt, Judge Says

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.