Here's Why You Should NEVER Plan A Murder Using Google (VIDEO)

Cindy Anthony, mother of Casey Anthony who is currently on trial for the murder of her daughter Caylee, took the stand today to answer questions from Prosecutor Linda Drane Burdick about the search records that were found on the family computer.



Throughout Burdick’s intense interrogation — which included questions like ‘did you search the word shovel’ — Cindy confessed to being the one who searched “chloroform” on the Anthony’s family computer.

It was originally thought by the prosecution to be Casey who searched the term to use the chemical to aid in murdering her daughter.

Anyway, the lesson here is DO NOT USE GOOGLE TO PLAN A MURDER. Seriously. Watch the video below and then consider your own search history. Scary stuff.

