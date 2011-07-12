The Most Boring Casey Anthony Book Possible Is Officially A Go

St. Martin’s Press is rushing to turn around Inside the Mind of Casey Anthony, which will be written by Dr. Keith Ablow, the publisher recently announced.



Ablow was all over Fox News throughout the trial, and his book is billed as a forensic psychiatry look at Anthony’s psyche.

Sounds pretty easy to boycott.

Ablow’s book will likely expedite the process of locking up some industry competition — look for more deals by the end of the week.

Anthony’s defence attorney, Jose Baez, had reportedly signed a book deal brokered by William Morris endeavour last week, but the agency denied the claims.

Nancy Grace, who kept Anthony coverage going through the weekend, is likely also trying to figure out how to get a chunk of the publish market.

We wouldn’t want to hear the audiobook version of that tome.

