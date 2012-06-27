Casey Anthony Lived In A 'Fantasy World' When She Lied To Detectives: Lawyer

Jose Baez stands with Casey Anthony during her trial

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

It’s not Casey Anthony’s fault she lied to detectives and led them on a wild goose chase in search of her daughter. She had mental health problems.Or so claims Anthony’s lead defence attorney Jose Baez in his new book “Presumed Guilty, Casey Anthony: The Inside Story.”



The Associated Press, which bought an advanced copy of the book due out July 3, reports Baez criticises everyone involved in the case, from journalists to “groupies” who attached themselves to it.

But most of all, he blames the detectives who, he says, should have realised they weren’t dealing with “someone who is playing with a full deck,” according to the AP.

Casey Anthony was found not guilty last year of murdering 3-year-old Caylee Anthony. However, the jury did convict her of four misdemeanour counts of lying to investigators.

But, according to Baez, Anthony has “serious mental health issues,” meaning her lies weren’t her fault nor were they evidence of her guilt.

Anthony’s defence centered around allegations that her father sexually abused her as a child. George Anthony has denied he abused his daughter.

DON’T MISS: George Zimmerman Said He Was On Top Of Trayvon Martin When Witnesses Came >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.