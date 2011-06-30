Key Witness In Casey Anthony Murder Trial Testifies ABC News Paid Him $15,000 For Photo

The Casey Anthony murder trial continues.



Wednesday morning, Roy Kronk – the meter reader who first discovered the remains of Anthony’s daughter Caylee – testified in court today that ABC News paid him $15,000 to licence “a photo of a snake.”

TVNewser has transcript of the testimony:

Attorney: Did you go on “Good Morning America” show?

Kronk: Yes, sir.

Attorney: When did you do that?

Kronk: It was in January, but I don’t remember the exact date, sir.

Attorney: And did you get paid for doing that?

Kronk: I was paid for — I was paid for a licensed picture of a snake but I knew there would probably be an interview involved, so.

Attorney: Were you paid $15,000 for doing that, sir?

Kronk: I was paid $15,000 for a licensed picture of the snake, sir.

Kronk is a key witness for the prosecution team who the defence is working to discredit in court today.

Earlier this month NYT published a story about ABC’s history of paying for photos and video, though they prefer to call it “licensing.”

