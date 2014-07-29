This iPhone Case And App Combo May Solve A Common Selfie-Taking Problem Once And For All

In the world of selfie-taking, we’re often faced with a dilemma: How do you get yourself in the picture?

There are selfie sticks, of course, that are quite useful because they basically extend the length of your selfie-taking arm. But they’re a little impractical to carry, and they’re, let’s face it, kind of embarrassing.

And that’s where the CaseCam comes in.

The CaseCam is an iPhone case, compatible with the iPhone 5 and 5S, that has a flip-out kickstand that’s a mirror. Together with the free CaseCam app, it allows you to take pictures with your phone, without you having to hold it.

It’s basically a remote-controlled tripod for your iPhone.

“The case and app were born out of a desire to be included in group photos of friends and family and to enhance the phone’s capacity for capturing hands-free pictures and videos,” the case’s Kickstarter page says.

The app allows you to take both pictures and videos, and includes a timer feature. That way you can set the timer and run over to your group of friends to be included in the picture. But even better, if your friend also has the app installed, you can remotely set up the shot and take the picture from that person’s phone.

And since the picture will be taken upside down (it’s taking a picture of a reflection, after all), the app will invert it for you so it appears right-side-up again.

The tripod/mirror snaps back into the case when you’re not using it. And CaseCam is working on an alternate design that will allow the mirror to be stowed facing inwards, so it doesn’t get scratched. But the aesthetic of the case will be largely unchanged, Garett Ochs, a mechanical engineer working on the project, told Business Insider in an email.

He got involved in the project when he was a senior at the University of Washington. He was contacted by Justin Cicero, CaseCam’s founder, through an ad Ochs posted on Craigslist, looking for engineering projects.

“We quickly found out that we had both had the conceived of the idea for CaseCam independently from each other,” Ochs says. “And from there we immediately began concept development for the product together, and it has been evolving and growing ever since.”

The case will retail for around $US40, but you can be an early-bird backer for $US25.

If you’re still confused about how it works, check out the video below:

