This Woman Made $8,000 On The Side With Craigslist

You’ll notice some classic things in this case study of Claire, one of my Earn1K students who earned over $8,000 on the side:



She already had a $50K-a-year job, but with the terrible economy and layoffs, she wanted to add another source of income

She didn’t want to spend 40 hours a week on a second job — it had to be part-time, and scale with her time

She had been charging close to nothing, and wasn’t sure how to go from $10/hr to a real hourly rate

Yet over time, she was able to raise her rate to $50/hour. She’s built a system for finding new clients (note: she’s not committing the cardinal sin of depending on willpower or “trying harder”). And she’s earned over $8,000.

Let’s find out how she did it.

“I want to be in control of my future.”

While Claire made $50,000 a year as a graphic designer for a health insurance company, she knew it was risky putting all her eggs in one basket.

“I like my day job,” Claire said, “but with the economy being the way it is and with health insurance being so volatile, there’s not a ton of job security. That why I wanted a second income stream. I want to be in control of my future.”

Claire also wanted another outlet for her creativity. She had done small, pet projects for family and friends in the past, but they were infrequent. “And I only charged $10 an hour. Or nothing. I didn’t know how to make that leap from helping out friends to making real money on the side.”

Claire set a goal of earning $1,000 in six months.

“That’s how I got my first $1,000.”

When she started, Claire was a little nervous. While she wanted to earn some money on the side, she didn’t want to work around the clock or get a long list of clients. Her shyness also kept her from doing informational interviews. The result? She didn’t pursue any clients during the first two-and-a-half modules of the course.

That’s when she got to the 23-minute Earn1K video on how to get more leads using classified ads. Included in that lesson is a 10-minute video showing you step-by-step how to dominate Craigslist in just minutes a day.

Before she took the course, Claire had tried using Craigslist to find clients. “I randomly responded to Craigslist ads and never got a response. I’d try but was never really committed.”

After the Craigslist lesson in Earn1K, Claire quickly signed her first client. “That’s how I got my first $1,000. I made that in a month and a half from that lesson. And I probably made $6,000 off that first client.”

That’s the power of an effective system over willpower.

“The Craigslist lesson gave me a concrete way to generate leads. This was much more systematic. And I was hesitant to reach out and call people cold. But the Craigslist prospects are already looking. It was good to know they were already looking and already liked something about me from my response.”

How Claire found her first client on Craigslist

The first thing Claire learned from the classified ad lesson is that she was going about her search all wrong. Before she could even make use of the Craigslist Penis Effect, she had to find relevant and timely ads.

Claire used the tactics in Earn1K to completely rebuild her approach:

“Before, I’d find postings two weeks old, write them an email and never get a response. My emails were pretty good, but my search was random and too slow.”

Now Claire uses Google Reader to quickly find the needles in the Craigslist haystacks.

“What you helped me understand is that Craiglist will deliver tons of crap,” Claire said. “I do it through Google Reader just like the lesson. I can scan through hundreds of postings in no time. Right now, I haven’t signed in in five days. I have 119 potential leads in my Reader. That would take me 10 minutes to scan, and I could probably find 1-2 qualified leads in there.”

From there, Claire emails the qualified leads.

“I used a template. It says I saw your ad. This is what I do. I specialize in…then fill in what they’re doing. And I added in a no-risk teaser offer. I’d be happy to do this small thing for you. Then I’d put a link to my website and maybe attach some samples. The whole thing doesn’t take long to send out.

“And, if I don’t get a response, that’s OK. I didn’t invest that much time. There will be more leads next time.”

A week after setting up her system, Claire sent out 50 emails. Many of those emails were sent the same day, even the same hour that the ad posted..

“From that first batch, I got two clients. My third client was a referral. I’ve actually had to start turning down projects with them because there’s just so much work!”

“I now have the confidence that I can get more clients.”

With an effective and efficient system in place for finding leads, Claire is feeling good about the future.

“I still have my day job as a graphic designer. And I’m doing some work on the side. About 5-20 hours a week at $50 an hour. I’ve slowed down for a while because I’m about to get married, but I love that I can scale this process up or down as I need. I now have the confidence that I can get more clients.”

Does Claire have plans to use any of the other lead generation strategies from Earn1K?

“Not at the moment. I have all the work I can handle at the moment. If I need more, then I always have that Plan B. Earn1K not only holds me accountable but gives me concrete pointers on how to get in contact with potential clients. That’s what I wanted and expected. You delivered on your promises.”

Total earned using Earn1K: $8,000

Hourly rate: Old freelance rate ($0-$10/hour); New freelance rate ($50/hour)

What you would be doing without Earn1K: “Probably nothing. The blog is really helpful. It attests to how knowledgeable your are. But Earn1K really made me accountable. Made me follow through.”

What you would tell others considering joining the course: “Take the lessons seriously. Follow them to a T. Don’t just read it and follow it half-way. You have to just do it.”

