CASE STUDY: Find Out How This Midsize Car Dealership Increased Sales With Stronger IT Security





As the world becomes more interconnected, threats and risks are growing exponentially. Malware such as spyware, spam, viruses and worms are just a few of them.

Fortunately, on a smarter planet, we have the tools to protect critical data and help ensure business continuity. Gruppo Intergea is a midsize company that sells cars and services in Northern Italy. They wanted to improve the security of their IT infrastructure–not an easy task with 27 locations operating throughout the region. With help from IBM and its Business Partners, Intergea activated a smart solution for Internet Security Systems that senses, recognises and actively responds to malware attacks on their infrastructure. And it also identifies and automatically stops the intranet threats that could be a potential cause of downtime, interruptions or data losses.

Read the full success story here.

