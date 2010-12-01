Case Shiller: Here Are The 15 Housing Markets That Will Fall The Most By 2012

Photo: greghartmann on flickr

Case-Shiller’s September housing report came out worse than expected, confirming to any doubters that the housing double dip is here.National home prices dropped 1.5% in September.



The new data will worsen Case-Shiller’s already bearish outlook for the housing market. Earlier this month, it forecast a 7.1 per cent drop in prices from Q2 ’10 to Q2 ’11, with price stagnation through Q2 ’12.

This is a brutal forecast, which would have wide economic consequences. Five years after the housing peak, markets in Florida, Nevada and California would remain down around 60 per cent.

