Case Shiller: Here Are The 15 Housing Markets That Will Fall The Most By 2012

Case-Shiller’s September housing report came out worse than expected, confirming to any doubters that the housing double dip is here.National home prices dropped 1.5% in September.
The new data will worsen Case-Shiller’s already bearish outlook for the housing market. Earlier this month, it forecast a 7.1 per cent drop in prices from Q2 ’10 to Q2 ’11, with price stagnation through Q2 ’12.
This is a brutal forecast, which would have wide economic consequences. Five years after the housing peak, markets in Florida, Nevada and California would remain down around 60 per cent.
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -14.3%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -49.9%
Median home price today: $170,000
Median home price in 2012: $146,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -14.6%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -65.7%
Median home price today: $247,000
Median home price in 2012: $211,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -15.3%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -37%
Median home price today: $142,000
Median home price in 2012: $120,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -16.2%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -65.8%
Median home price today: $100,000
Median home price in 2012: $83,800
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -16.3%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -54.8%
Median home price today: $212,000
Median home price in 2012: $177,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -17.7%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -61.4%
Median home price today: $135,000
Median home price in 2012: $111,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.4%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -59.1%
Median home price today: $155,000
Median home price in 2012: $126,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.5%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -39.2%
Median home price today: $220,000
Median home price in 2012: $179,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.7%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -57%
Median home price today: $203,000
Median home price in 2012: $165,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.8%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -37.8%
Median home price today: $175,000
Median home price in 2012: $142,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -20.5%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -61.4%
Median home price today: $144,000
Median home price in 2012: $115,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -20.6%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -37.1%
Median home price today: $305,000
Median home price in 2012: $242,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -21.21%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -61.7%
Median home price today: $190,000
Median home price in 2012: $145,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -21.7%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -66.1%
Median home price today: $153,000
Median home price in 2012: $112,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -24.6%
Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -62%
Median home price today: $260,000
Median home price in 2012: $196,000
Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller
