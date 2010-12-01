Case Shiller: Here Are The 15 Housing Markets That Will Fall The Most By 2012

Gus Lubin, Leah Goldman
miami

Photo: greghartmann on flickr

Case-Shiller’s September housing report came out worse than expected, confirming to any doubters that the housing double dip is here.National home prices dropped 1.5% in September.

The new data will worsen Case-Shiller’s already bearish outlook for the housing market. Earlier this month, it forecast a 7.1 per cent drop in prices from Q2 ’10 to Q2 ’11, with price stagnation through Q2 ’12.

This is a brutal forecast, which would have wide economic consequences. Five years after the housing peak, markets in Florida, Nevada and California would remain down around 60 per cent.

#15 Prescott, Ariz.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -14.3%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -49.9%

Median home price today: $170,000

Median home price in 2012: $146,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#14 Salinas, Calif.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -14.6%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -65.7%

Median home price today: $247,000

Median home price in 2012: $211,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#13 Pensacola, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -15.3%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -37%

Median home price today: $142,000

Median home price in 2012: $120,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#12 Cape Coral, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -16.2%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -65.8%

Median home price today: $100,000

Median home price in 2012: $83,800

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#11 West Palm Beach, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -16.3%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -54.8%

Median home price today: $212,000

Median home price in 2012: $177,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#10 Punta Gorda, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -17.7%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -61.4%

Median home price today: $135,000

Median home price in 2012: $111,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#9 Orlando, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.4%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -59.1%

Median home price today: $155,000

Median home price in 2012: $126,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#8 Atlantic City, NJ

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.5%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -39.2%

Median home price today: $220,000

Median home price in 2012: $179,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#7 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.7%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -57%

Median home price today: $203,000

Median home price in 2012: $165,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#6 Gainesville, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.8%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -37.8%

Median home price today: $175,000

Median home price in 2012: $142,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#5 Phoenix, Ariz.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -20.5%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -61.4%

Median home price today: $144,000

Median home price in 2012: $115,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#4 Ocean City, NJ

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -20.6%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -37.1%

Median home price today: $305,000

Median home price in 2012: $242,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#3 Miami, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -21.21%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -61.7%

Median home price today: $190,000

Median home price in 2012: $145,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

# 2 Las Vegas, Nev.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -21.7%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -66.1%

Median home price today: $153,000

Median home price in 2012: $112,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

#1 Naples, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -24.6%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -62%

Median home price today: $260,000

Median home price in 2012: $196,000

Source: Fiserv Case-Shiller

See what this means for Wall Street...

Here's That Devastating Chris Whalen Report On The Coming Crisis For The Banks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.