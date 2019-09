Remember how during the bust, the Washington DC housing market held on admirably well?



Well, maybe there’s some mean reversion, or perhaps there’s a sequester effect happening.

Because while the US housing market continues to accelerate (according to Case-Shiller), the Washington DC market has been down both of the first two months of the year.

