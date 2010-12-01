Case-Shiller: Home Prices Dive 1.5% In September

The number:



Pretty ugly:

18 of the 20 cities were down month over month.

In total a 1.5% dive in September sequentially, which is whatters.

Year over year, the 20 city index was up 0.6%, which is behind expectations. The 10-city was up 1.6%. But again, the year-over-year is not that big of a deal.

The full announcement is here.

Background: The last few Case-Shiller housing reports have been fairly weak, and nobody has high hopes for the September numbers. The market is expecting 1.0% growth, vs. 1.7% last month. We’ll be especially watchfrul for the sequential numbers.

All that being said, everybody knows that housing is weak, and on a morning when everyons is looking abroad, it’d be surprising if markets moved a whole lot on September numbers.

