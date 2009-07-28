Case-Shiller: Rate Of Decline Improves Again!

The key takeaways from the latest Case-Shiller home price numbers?



The rate of year-over-year decline in the month of May was only 17.1%, which is an improvement from April, when the 20-city index was down by 18%. Yes, we’re still talking small potatoes here, but it’s the fourth straight month of improvement on this measure, after month-after-month of worsening.

And, on a sequential basis, 16 of the 20 housing markets surveyed saw slight price increases — the first time that’s been seen since 2006.

