Today's Case-Shiller Housing Report Is Expected To Be Massive

Today at 9 AM ET we get the Case-Shiller house price report for February.



It’s expected to show a massive 9% year-over-year increase, according to Calculated Risk.

This would be the biggest number since the housing slump. Last month, home prices grew 8.1% year-over-year.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year change going back. During the boom year-over-year house prices grew even faster, but still, 9% is pretty remarkable if it hits that.

FRED

