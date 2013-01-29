Today We Get The Most Closely-Watched Housing Number In The World

Photo: Maureen lunn/Flickr,CC

It’s Case-Shiller day!Case-Shiller is the house price index that’s considered to be the most thorough measure.



The number comes out at 9.

Calculated Risk has the preview:

• At 9:00 AM ET, S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index for November. Although this is the November report, it is really a 3 month average of September, October and November. The consensus is for a 5.8% year-over-year increase in the Composite 20 index (NSA) for November. The Zillow forecast is for the Composite 20 to increase 5.3% year-over-year, and for prices to increase 0.4% month-to-month seasonally adjusted.

