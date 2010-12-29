Case-Shiller: Home Prices Dive Another 0.8% In October

Headline Number: Down 0.8% for 20 city index, worse than expectations.





Expectations: A fall in prices of 0.2% for October.

Background: In September, prices fell by 1.5% indicating housing was in a double-dip scenario.

From the report:

“The double-dip is almost here, as six cities set new lows for the period since the 2006 peaks. There is no good news in October’s report. Home prices across the country continue to fall.” says David M. Blitzer, Chairman of the Index Committee at Standard & Poor’s. “The trends we have seen over the past few months have not changed. The tax incentives are over and the national economy remained lackluster in October, the month covered by these data. Existing homes sales and housing starts have been reported for both October and November, and neither is giving any sense of optimism. On a year-over-year basis, sales are down more than 25% and the months’ supply of unsold homes is about 50% above where it was during the same months of last year. Housing starts are still hovering near 30-year lows. While delinquency rates might have seen some recent improvement, it is only on a relative basis. They are still well above their historic averages, in both the prime and sub-prime markets.”

Here’s the chart, now depicting a double-dip.

Photo: S&P

