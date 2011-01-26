Case-Shiller Is Ugly Again: Home Prices Dive 1.6% In November

The number:



No good news here. 1.6% is worse than the 1.5% decline expected.

8 cities have hit brand new lows.

Sequentially there was a 1.0% decline.

Here’s a look at the city-by-city breakdown:





Background: This number has been pretty weak of late, and today’s number is expected to see more of the same.

The 20-city index is expected to show a 1.5% decline vs. -0.8% last time.

