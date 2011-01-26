Case-Shiller Is Ugly Again: Home Prices Dive 1.6% In November

The number:
No good news here. 1.6% is worse than the 1.5% decline expected.
8 cities have hit brand new lows.
Sequentially there was a 1.0% decline.
Here’s a look at the city-by-city breakdown:
Background: This number has been pretty weak of late, and today’s number is expected to see more of the same.
The 20-city index is expected to show a 1.5% decline vs. -0.8% last time.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.