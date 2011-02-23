If You Live In One Of These 11 Cities, Your Home Just Hit A New Low

Technically a housing double dip won’t happen until national home prices fall below the 2009 low, as David Blitzer explained on CNBC this morning.



But today’s Case-Shiller chart sure looks like a double dip.

In fact, 11 of the cities in Case-Shiller’s 20-city index are at new lows for the cycle. These include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle and Tampa.

In the coming year, Case-Shiller expects more cities to decline, sinking the national index to a brand new low.

