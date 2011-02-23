If You Live In One Of These 11 Cities, Your Home Just Hit A New Low

Gus Lubin, Kamelia Angelova
las vegas

Technically a housing double dip won’t happen until national home prices fall below the 2009 low, as David Blitzer explained on CNBC this morning.

But today’s Case-Shiller chart sure looks like a double dip.

In fact, 11 of the cities in Case-Shiller’s 20-city index are at new lows for the cycle. These include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle and Tampa.

In the coming year, Case-Shiller expects more cities to decline, sinking the national index to a brand new low.

New York -- down 2.3% year-over-year

Miami -- down 3.7% year-over-year

Charlotte -- down 4.4% year-over-year

Las Vegas -- down 4.7% year-over-year

Seattle -- down 6.0% year-over-year

Tampa -- down 6.2% year-over-year

Chicago -- down 7.4% year-over-year

Portland -- down 7.8% year-over-year

Phoenix -- down 8.3% year-over-year

Atlanta -- down 8.0% year-over-year

Detroit -- down 9.1% year-over-year

Want to invest in these dipping housing markets?

Detroit Will PAY You To Take One Of These 100 Abandoned Homes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.