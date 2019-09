Photo: terren in Virginia via Flickr

The Case-Shiller numbers released this morning showed that 19 out of 20 cities are still in the gutter.On a year-over-year basis, Washington is the only city that is higher.



The rest are scraping the bottom, and almost half of them show modest monthly gains.

The sole winner -- Washington, D.C.: UP 1.29% year-over-year Boston: Down 3.17% year-over-year Los Angeles: Down 3.18% year-over-year New York: Down 3.20% year-over-year Denver: Down 3.34% year-over-year Atlanta: Down 4.65% year-over-year Dallas: Down 4.77% year-over-year San Diego: Down 5.10% year-over-year Charlotte: Down 5.12% year-over-year Miami: Down: 5.26% year-over-year San Francisco: Down 5.47% year-over-year Las Vegas: Down 6.55% year-over-year Cleveland: Down 6.61% year-over-year Seattle: Down 6.99% year-over-year Chicago: Down 8.11% year-over-year Portland: Down 9.12% year-over-year Detroit: Down -9.22% year-over-year Phoenix: Down 9.50% year-over-year Tampa: Down 9.53% year-over-year Minneapolis: Down 11.66% year-over-year 10-City Composite: Down -3.61 year-over-year; 20-City Composite: Down -4.49% year-over-year

