Case-Shiller Verdict: House Prices Are Still Falling

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Well, it could have been worse.The Case-Shiller 20 city composite fell only 0.05% in May. That compares with 0.0% expect, so basically it was right in line.



On a year-over-yera basis, the decline of 4.51% was a tad worse than the 4.5% decline, and an acceleration from a revised 4.22% last month.

So that’s an acceleration in the decline.

On a year-over-year basis, the only city that’s higher is Washington DC.

You can download the full report here.

