Is Today The Day That Case-Shiller Finally Goes Positive?

The above chart shows the year-over-year change in the Case-Shiller House Price index — usually considered the gold standard of home price indices.

On a year over year basis, analysts expect it to come in down 0.05% when it comes out later today. Even a modest beat could see house prices rise on a year-over-year basis. Note that there was growth in early 2010, but that was only off the epic collapse of 2008-2009… house prices quickly resumed their fall that year.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 9:00 AM ET.

