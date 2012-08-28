CASE-SHILLER: Housing Soars Past Expectations, As Prices Officially Go Positive Vs. Last Year

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Big news from Case-Shiller: House prices just went positive on a year-over-year basis.Analysts had expected a 0.05% decline on a year over year basis, but instead prices rose 0.50%.
This is the first gain since early 2010.
On a sequential basis, house prices rose 0.94%, well ahead of the 0.45% that analysts were expecting.
As you can see in this table, for the second straight month, every single housing market saw sequential gains.
