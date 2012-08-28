CASE-SHILLER: Housing Soars Past Expectations, As Prices Officially Go Positive Vs. Last Year

Joe Weisenthal
houses

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Big news from Case-Shiller: House prices just went positive on a year-over-year basis.Analysts had expected a 0.05% decline on a year over year basis, but instead prices rose 0.50%.

This is the first gain since early 2010.

On a sequential basis, house prices rose 0.94%, well ahead of the 0.45% that analysts were expecting.

The full report can be found here.

As you can see in this table, for the second straight month, every single housing market saw sequential gains.

image

