The 18 US Cities Where Home Prices Continue To Dive

This morning’s Case-Shiller number may have come in a little better than expectations, but it still showed a slip in prices in markets across the U.S., with 18 of 20 measured markets in decline.



The headline 1% decline number from December 2010 to January 2011 only tells part of the story on a situation that has been terrible for sometime.

We’ve outlined the 18 cities where home prices have fallen over the last year. Some have fallen modestly, like Boston, while others are in deep decline, like Phoenix.

