Find Out If Your City's Housing Market Is Recovering Yet

Home prices in Dallas are recovering.

Home prices finally got a boost in February in comparison to last year, but not all major cities are out of the gutter.Almost half are seeing their prices decline year-over-year, and peak to trough stats are still dismal.



See if your city is part of the price recovery, according to the newest release of the Case-Shiller Home Price Index.

San Francisco, California Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): 0.36% Annual Change (Y/Y): 12.05% Peak To Trough: -36.9% San Diego, California Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): 0.77% Annual Change (Y/Y): 7.55% Peak To Trough: -36.43% Los Angeles, California Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): 0.2% Annual Change (Y/Y): 5.35% Peak To Trough: -36.2% Washington, D.C. Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): 0.04% Annual Change (Y/Y): 5.07% Peak To Trough: -28.94% Denver, Colorado Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.18% Annual Change (Y/Y): 3.69% Peak To Trough: -8.54% Cleveland, Ohio Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.02% Annual Change (Y/Y): 3.43% Peak To Trough: -15.42% Minneapolis, Minnesota Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.9% Annual Change (Y/Y): 3.1% Peak To Trough: -29.28% Dallas, Texas Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -1.39% Annual Change (Y/Y): 2.71% Peak To Trough: -6% Boston, Massachusetts Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.48% Annual Change (Y/Y): 1.81% Peak To Trough: -14.56% Atlanta, Georgia Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.85% Annual Change (Y/Y): -0.86% Peak To Trough: -20.73% Phoenix, Arizona Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.42% Annual Change (Y/Y): -1.58% Peak To Trough: -51% Charlotte, North Carolina Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.38% Annual Change (Y/Y): -2.43% Peak To Trough: -11.58% Chicago, Illinois Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -1.03% Annual Change (Y/Y): -2.88% Peak To Trough: -26.26% New York, New York Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.15% Annual Change (Y/Y): -4.14% Peak To Trough: -21.1% Miami, Florida Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.26% Annual Change (Y/Y): -4.36% Peak To Trough: -47.39% Portland, Oregon Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -1.87% Annual Change (Y/Y): -4.74% Peak To Trough: -21.08% Detroit, Michigan Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.9% Annual Change (Y/Y): -5.3% Peak To Trough: -43.89% Seattle, Washington Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.78% Annual Change (Y/Y): -5.58% Peak To Trough: -23.33% Tampa, Florida Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.31% Annual Change (Y/Y): -5.98% Peak To Trough: -42.24% Las Vegas, Nevada Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): 0.14% Annual Change (Y/Y): -14.62% Peak To Trough: -55.76% 20-City Composite Monthly Change

(Jan '10 to Feb '10): -0.1% Annual Change (Y/Y): 0.7% Peak To Trough: -29.25%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.