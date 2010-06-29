Case Shiller New York Property Prices Collapse To New Lows

Case Shiller home prices rose 3.8% year over year in April vs. an expected 3.4% increase. They also rose 0.8% in April vs. March, but Case Shiller explained that this was likely supported by the expiration of U.S. tax credits.



Also keep in mind that home prices remain at historically depressed levels as shown below.

S&P:

S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices, show that annual growth rates of all 20 MSAs and the 10- and 20-City Composites improved in April compared to March 2010. The 10-City Composite is up 4.6% from where it was in April 2009, and the 20-City Composite is up 3.8% versus the same time last year. In addition, 18 of the 20 MSAs and both Composites saw improvement in prices as measured by April versus March monthly changes.

While prices may be stabilizing in many parts of the nation, New York prices continue to fall, and actually hit new lows:

New York posted a new index low in April, as measured by the current housing cycle, where it peaked in June 2006. The peak-to-trough figure is -21.7%. Eighteen MSAs and both Composites showed month- over-month improvements in April. The 10- and 20-City Composites were up 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Eleven of the MSAs reported monthly increases of at least 1.0%. Miami and New York were down 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively. San Diego has now shown 12 consecutive months of positive returns. It is the only market that did not contract in the late winter months.

The release is here.

