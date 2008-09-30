Case-Shiller: Housing Decline Keeps Accelerating

The Case-Shiller index for July did not show much (if any) moderation:



Yet another acceleration in the year-over-year rate of decline–to 17.5% from 17% in June (Comp 10). Comp 20 also accelerated to 16.3% from 15.9%. These are the highest rates of decline in the history of the index.

Month-to-month rate of change in Comp 10 also increased modestly: -.010 from -0.006. Comp 20 also increased sequentially.

Only 6 of 20 markets showed month-to-month improvement, down from 8 last month.

All markets down year over year, 6 down more than 25%. (Vegas takes cake: down 30%).

Comp 10 now down 21% from peak in June 2006.

Comp 20 down from 20% from peak in July 2006

Comp 10 Index: Y/Y Change

July 2007: -4.4%

August: -4.8%

September: -5.5%

October: -6.7%

November: -8.3%

December: -9.8%

January 2008: -11.4%

February: -13.5%

March: -15.3%

April: -16.2%

May: -16.9%

June: -16.7%

July: -17.5%

