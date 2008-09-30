Case-Shiller: Housing Decline Keeps Accelerating

The Case-Shiller index for July did not show much (if any) moderation:
- Yet another acceleration in the year-over-year rate of decline–to 17.5% from 17% in June (Comp 10). Comp 20 also accelerated to 16.3% from 15.9%. These are the highest rates of decline in the history of the index.
- Month-to-month rate of change in Comp 10 also increased modestly: -.010 from -0.006. Comp 20 also increased sequentially.
- Only 6 of 20 markets showed month-to-month improvement, down from 8 last month.
- All markets down year over year, 6 down more than 25%. (Vegas takes cake: down 30%).
- Comp 10 now down 21% from peak in June 2006.
- Comp 20 down from 20% from peak in July 2006
Comp 10 Index: Y/Y Change
July 2007: -4.4%
August: -4.8%
September: -5.5%
October: -6.7%
November: -8.3%
December: -9.8%
January 2008: -11.4%
February: -13.5%
March: -15.3%
April: -16.2%
May: -16.9%
June: -16.7%
July: -17.5%
