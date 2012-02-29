HOUSE PRICES FALL WORSE THAN EXPECTED, DOWN 4% FOR 2011

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
ORIGINAL POST: The granddady of housing data: Case-Shiller housing comes out at 0.Analysts expect to see a 0.35% monthly decline in home prices.
On a year over year basis, the decline for December is expected to be 3.65%.
We’ll have the number here LIVE as it comes out.
UPDATE:
Worse than expected…
House prices in December fell 0.5% sequentially, worse than the 0.35% decline that was expected.
That’s modestly better than the 0.74% decline from last November, but still it’s a bummer.
On a year over year basis, house prices fell 3.99%, worse than the 3.65% expected.
The full report can be downloaded here.
