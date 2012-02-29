HOUSE PRICES FALL WORSE THAN EXPECTED, DOWN 4% FOR 2011

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ORIGINAL POST: The granddady of housing data: Case-Shiller housing comes out at 0.Analysts expect to see a 0.35% monthly decline in home prices.



On a year over year basis, the decline for December is expected to be 3.65%.

We’ll have the number here LIVE as it comes out.

UPDATE:

Worse than expected…

House prices in December fell 0.5% sequentially, worse than the 0.35% decline that was expected.

That’s modestly better than the 0.74% decline from last November, but still it’s a bummer.

On a year over year basis, house prices fell 3.99%, worse than the 3.65% expected.

The full report can be downloaded here.

