Case-Shiller: Home Price Recovery Stumbles, Results Worse Than Expected

Home prices fell 9.4% in September, according to the widely-respected S&P/Case-Shiller housing index. Analysts had been looking for a 9.1% decline, so this is a bit worse than expected.



On a sequential basis, home prices rose .3%, again, a bit worse than the .8% analysts had been looking for. The market is now back to where it was in Fall 2003.

The housing market is creeping back, but at a pace disappointing to the bulls.

Speaking on CNBC S&P’s David Blitzer said the report showed clear signs that the strong momentum seen over the summer is starting to crack.

The full report is embedded here:



download –

