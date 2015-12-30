Home prices rose 5.5% in October

Home prices are still rising in the US.

According to the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, prices climbed by 0.84% month-over-month in October. This was a bit stronger than the 0.60% pace expected by economists.

On a year-over-year basis, prices were up 5.54%, which compares to expectations for a 5.60% gain.

More to come…

NOW WATCH: Why Chinese executives keep disappearing



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.